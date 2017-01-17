Daily Record: Loveland police calls from Jan. 19-20, 2017
2:15 p.m. In the 100 block of West 64th Street, a 40-year-old Loveland woman on a felony warrant alleging theft and misdemeanor warrants alleging failure to comply, failure to appear in court for driving under revocation, forgery, theft, driving with a suspended license and driving a vehicle without insurance.
