Changing faces in downtown Loveland

In August, June Jerger moved her specialty kitchen boutique, The Condiment Queen, from its original location at 325 N. Cleveland Ave. into a portion of Kitchen Alley at 121 E. Fourth St. Rocky Padden, who opened her Kitchen Alley kitchen equipment and decor shop in 2006, phased out her business over the next four months, and the transition was ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.