Lovelanders gather for peace

Lovelanders gather for peace

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Luminaries lighted the pathway to Namaqua Unitarian Universalist Church in the early morning darkness Saturday, much like the residents gathered inside the building hoped their prayers and meditations for peace would help light the darkness in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Fri Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec 20 Carla salazar 18
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Nov '16 Cameo 11
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
trump only cares for himself Oct '16 hillary can save us 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,495,677

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC