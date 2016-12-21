Loveland author's story is lauded in compilation edition
Donna Milligan Meadows of Loveland, in the middle, a contributor to the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series, reads to her grandchildren, Jocelyn Spotts, 3; left, Tyler Spotts, 11; Kinley Spotts, 6; and Brayden Spotts, 9. Her story, "The Power of Illusion," is mentioned in "Simply Happy: A Crash Course in Chicken Soup for the Soul Advice and Wisdom," ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov 26
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|trump only cares for himself
|Oct '16
|hillary can save us
|1
|'Introduction to Islam moved
|Sep '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC