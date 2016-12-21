GTC tops-out charter school building in Loveland
Longmont-based Golden Triangle Construction Inc. has hoisted the final, second-story beam into place between precast concrete walls to mark a major milestone in the construction of a permanent home for Loveland Classical Schools. The final beam is hoisted in place at Loveland Classical Schools' new home in Loveland.
