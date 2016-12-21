Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Speak On Eazy-E & Touring With Snoop
On Tuesday night , The Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 descended on the unassuming location of Loveland, Colorado, where Bone Thugs-N-Harmony , Snoop Dogg , Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound rocked the Budweiser Event Center stage. The veteran Hip Hop artists performed some of their most memorable hits, including Warren G's "Regulate," and Bone Thug's "Tha Crossroads" and "Thuggish Ruggish Bone."
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov 26
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|trump only cares for himself
|Oct '16
|hillary can save us
|1
|'Introduction to Islam moved
|Sep '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC