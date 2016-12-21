Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Speak On Eazy-E & Touring With Snoop

On Tuesday night , The Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 descended on the unassuming location of Loveland, Colorado, where Bone Thugs-N-Harmony , Snoop Dogg , Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound rocked the Budweiser Event Center stage. The veteran Hip Hop artists performed some of their most memorable hits, including Warren G's "Regulate," and Bone Thug's "Tha Crossroads" and "Thuggish Ruggish Bone."

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.