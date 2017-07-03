YouTube star Stevie Ryan died in suicide by hanging, L.A. County coroner finds
YouTube star and TV host Stevie Ryan died on Saturday in what the Los Angeles County coroner's office has determined was a suicide by hanging. The body of Ryan, who had made her name on a YouTube series called "Little Loca" before appearing in the VH1 series "Stevie TV" and hosting an E! channel, was found in her home in the 1400 block of South Ogden Drive in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.
