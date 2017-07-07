Why some pot businesses hide their ca...

Why some pot businesses hide their cash - and others truck it straight to a federal vault

Slip a fresh $20 bill under the bulletproof teller window of Donnie Anderson's Medex marijuana dispensary on Century Boulevard - perhaps for a gram of cannabis or some THC-infused toffees - and the legal tender is transformed into something else: drug money. Though the transaction is legal in California, under federal law that bill is not much different from the contents of a drug cartel's safe - cash that most banks won't touch.

