Victor Borjas and Natalie Madlon, as Bernardo and Anita, in "West Side Story" at Ivoryton Playhouse.
When a great Broadway play turns 60 - and its music is still popular - it's time to celebrate with a homage or two. This summer, the bittersweet and iconic "West Side Story" - book by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim - will have runs at the historic nonprofit Ivoryton Playhouse through July 30 and at Musicals at Richter in Danbury, July 7-Aug. 3. On one hand a touching love story, and on the other, a crime drama about bigotry, "West Side Story" is considered by many as a classic from Broadway and film .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heat Wave starts Thursday in So Cal
|2 hr
|SUNNY AND HOT LA
|1
|Happy 4th of July
|2 hr
|4th of July
|3
|Pro-Trump art
|6 hr
|Okay
|8
|Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft
|8 hr
|News
|2
|Heidi mcglade "yum yum"
|10 hr
|123itsjustme
|1
|Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me...
|Mon
|CarCam SpyCam
|5
|Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F...
|Mon
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC