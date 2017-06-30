Victor Borjas and Natalie Madlon, as ...

Victor Borjas and Natalie Madlon, as Bernardo and Anita, in "West Side Story" at Ivoryton Playhouse.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Darien News-Review

When a great Broadway play turns 60 - and its music is still popular - it's time to celebrate with a homage or two. This summer, the bittersweet and iconic "West Side Story" - book by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim - will have runs at the historic nonprofit Ivoryton Playhouse through July 30 and at Musicals at Richter in Danbury, July 7-Aug. 3. On one hand a touching love story, and on the other, a crime drama about bigotry, "West Side Story" is considered by many as a classic from Broadway and film .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heat Wave starts Thursday in So Cal 2 hr SUNNY AND HOT LA 1
Happy 4th of July 2 hr 4th of July 3
News Pro-Trump art 6 hr Okay 8
Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft 8 hr News 2
Heidi mcglade "yum yum" 10 hr 123itsjustme 1
Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me... Mon CarCam SpyCam 5
Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F... Mon Tim Shey 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 04 at 9:03PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC