This is the book that stopped me in my tracks

But sometimes a book stops you in your tracks, derails the Sunday morning you had earmarked for chores and emails and bills, and simply commands your attention. Over breakfast I picked up the copy of Maile Meloy's novel “Do Not Become Alarmed” that had been sitting on my night stand - a book that had been recommended by a colleague and written by a Los Angeles-based author I've always meant to read - and two and a half hours later I finally put it down.

