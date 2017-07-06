The NRA puts architecture, and L.A., in the crosshairs
Here's a current-events quiz of a truly depressing kind: What do Walt Disney Concert Hall , the shiny, stainless-steel Bean sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park and the headquarters of the New York Times have in common? The short answer is that they all star in a bilious, minute-long video ad released by the National Rifle Assn. at the end of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|WOODLAND HILLS NEWS: Ventura Freeway 101 Fire a...
|13 hr
|The Newsroom
|2
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|15 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA LA
|1
|Review: McDonald's
|15 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|15 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|23
|Pro-Trump art
|15 hr
|true patriot love
|9
|Amazon Launches "Prime Wardrobe"
|17 hr
|SummerBB8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC