The NRA puts architecture, and L.A., in the crosshairs

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Here's a current-events quiz of a truly depressing kind: What do Walt Disney Concert Hall , the shiny, stainless-steel Bean sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park and the headquarters of the New York Times have in common? The short answer is that they all star in a bilious, minute-long video ad released by the National Rifle Assn. at the end of June.

