Temple City man police say stabbed ex-girlfriend to death pleads not guilty

TEMPLE CITY >> A Temple City man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to fatally stabbing his neighbor and trying to kill three other people during a Jan. 11 crime spree spanning El Monte and Temple City. Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau said detectives were initially told that the suspect stabbed 40-year-old Diane Alarcon with a samurai sword.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.