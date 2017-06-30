Temple City man police say stabbed ex...

Temple City man police say stabbed ex-girlfriend to death pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

TEMPLE CITY >> A Temple City man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to fatally stabbing his neighbor and trying to kill three other people during a Jan. 11 crime spree spanning El Monte and Temple City. Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau said detectives were initially told that the suspect stabbed 40-year-old Diane Alarcon with a samurai sword.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Round Table Pizza 1 hr ROUND TABLE PIZZA LA 1
Review: McDonald's 1 hr MCDONALDS LOS ANG... 1
Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13) 1 hr WET N WILD WATERP... 23
News Pro-Trump art 2 hr true patriot love 9
Amazon Launches "Prime Wardrobe" 3 hr SummerBB8 1
9-11 Well Known Since 1997 3 hr JGS 3
I HATE little dogs! Wed Gnarles Barkley 13
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at July 06 at 2:52PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC