SAFE Acquires Two Ground Net Leases in Los Angeles, CA
The combined $142 million acquisition represents approximately 60% of the equity capital raised in SAFE's recent initial public offering, or 20% when fully leveraged. "We are very excited about SAFE's first acquisitions following our successful initial public offering last week," said Jay Sugarman, chairman and chief executive officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|WOODLAND HILLS NEWS: Ventura Freeway 101 Fire a...
|8 hr
|The Newsroom
|2
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|10 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA LA
|1
|Review: McDonald's
|10 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|10 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|23
|Pro-Trump art
|11 hr
|true patriot love
|9
|Amazon Launches "Prime Wardrobe"
|12 hr
|SummerBB8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC