SAFE Acquires Two Ground Net Leases i...

SAFE Acquires Two Ground Net Leases in Los Angeles, CA

Yesterday

The combined $142 million acquisition represents approximately 60% of the equity capital raised in SAFE's recent initial public offering, or 20% when fully leveraged. "We are very excited about SAFE's first acquisitions following our successful initial public offering last week," said Jay Sugarman, chairman and chief executive officer.

