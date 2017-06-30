Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGBTQ films
Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGBTQ films
Katharine Fairfax Wright takes moviegoers behind the scenes of Todrick Hall's most ambitious project to date. “Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall” screens July 13 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel followed by a conversation with the filmmaker and her subject.
#2 17 hrs ago
DISGUSTING.
#3 15 hrs ago
Disgusting LGBTQP
#4 14 hrs ago
The homophobic closet cases are enraged that due to macular degeneration they won't be able to check out any of the beefcake represented in Outfest's programming.
#5 14 hrs ago
I'm a homophobic closet case so I insult others by calling them what I am. Being gay is a curse and is the ultimate insult.
#6 12 hrs ago
Since your only experience with homosexuals is at your reparative therapy compound you don't realize that there are homosexuals who don't hate their gayness and who don't hide that they're lgbt from their family and friends.
But that's no excuse for your angry psychosexual problemz, Cletus.
