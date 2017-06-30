Outfest returns for its 35th installm...

Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGBTQ films

There are 5 comments on the San Bernardino County Sun story from 23 hrs ago, titled Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGBTQ films. In it, San Bernardino County Sun reports that:

Katharine Fairfax Wright takes moviegoers behind the scenes of Todrick Hall's most ambitious project to date. “Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall” screens July 13 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel followed by a conversation with the filmmaker and her subject.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#2 17 hrs ago
DISGUSTING.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Russel K

Philadelphia, PA

#3 15 hrs ago
Disgusting LGBTQP
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#4 14 hrs ago
The homophobic closet cases are enraged that due to macular degeneration they won't be able to check out any of the beefcake represented in Outfest's programming.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Benedictum

Bladensburg, MD

#5 14 hrs ago
I'm a homophobic closet case so I insult others by calling them what I am. Being gay is a curse and is the ultimate insult.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#6 12 hrs ago
fake Pope Benedictum wrote:
<quoted text>
I'm a homophobic closet case so I insult others by calling them what I am. Being gay is a curse and is the ultimate insult.
Since your only experience with homosexuals is at your reparative therapy compound you don't realize that there are homosexuals who don't hate their gayness and who don't hide that they're lgbt from their family and friends.

But that's no excuse for your angry psychosexual problemz, Cletus.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ... 10 hr Corrupt NJ 1
MattWay&ChristinaCarey 11 hr ReallyHaHa 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Resist and Persist 20,945
News Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump... 13 hr Pope Benedictum 3
I HATE little dogs! 13 hr Moffat 12
White Male Privilege Sat Miner 23
Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25 Fri Trumpets 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC