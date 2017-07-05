New York police officer in critical condition after shooting in the Bronx; suspect dead
The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday. While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away.
