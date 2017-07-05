New York police officer in critical c...

New York police officer in critical condition after shooting in the Bronx; suspect dead

27 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday. While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away.

Read more at Los Angeles Times.

