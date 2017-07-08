Neighborhood Spotlight: A little bit of country lingers in Sylmar
The Spanish missionaries who founded Mission San Fernando Rey de Espaa in the late 1700s were quick to recognize the agricultural potential of the surrounding countryside, which was much like their native land in temperament and appearance. The plains and foothills outside the mission walls were soon planted with olive groves and vineyards interspersed with grazing land for cattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|WOODLAND HILLS NEWS: Ventura Freeway 101 Fire a...
|17 hr
|The Newsroom
|2
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|19 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA LA
|1
|Review: McDonald's
|19 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|19 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|23
|Pro-Trump art
|20 hr
|true patriot love
|9
|Amazon Launches "Prime Wardrobe"
|21 hr
|SummerBB8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC