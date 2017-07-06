Mother arrested after leaving 4 children in hot car in sweltering Victorville heat, deputies say
A mother was arrested Wednesday after leaving her four toddlers in a hot car amid triple-digit temperatures in Victorville, authorities said. Deputies received a report about 12:25 p.m. of four children who had been left unsupervised inside a locked car in the 15400 block of Vallejo Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
