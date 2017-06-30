Lowrider street art merges with museu...

Lowrider street art merges with museum works at LA exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

In this Thursday, June 29, 2017, photo, "Our Family Car," a customized 1950 Chevrolet Sedan by Gilbert "Magu" Lujan, is displayed during an exhibition titled "The High Art of Riding Low" at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los ... . In this Thursday, June 29, 2017, photo, a worker mops the floor past "Our Family Car," a customized 1950 Chevrolet Sedan by Gilbert "Magu" Lujan, during an exhibition titled "The High Art of Riding Low" at the Petersen Automotiv... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 2 hr Gnarles Barkley 13
Review: KTLA 5 Los Angeles 8 hr TV PRODUCER 1
Review: Leimert Park 8 hr LEIMERT PARK LA 1
Review: LA71 KCLA-TV Los Angeles 8 hr LA71 LOS ANGELES 1
Review: California Science Center 8 hr CALIFORNIA SCIENC... 1
Back to work tomorrow 8 hr BACK TO WORK TOMO... 1
Heat Wave starts Thursday in So Cal 11 hr SUNNY AND HOT LA 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,337 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC