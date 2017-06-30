LA man killed, 3 injured in Central Long Beach collision
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man was killed early Saturday when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a crash with another car in Central Long Beach, authorities said. The collision happened just before 4:35 a.m. at Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard, according to Long Beach police.
