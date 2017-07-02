In West Los Angeles, the American dream collides with a different kind of profit imperative
Ali Etedali, and his son, Roz, 34, behind the counter of the Big O Tires stores on Gateway Boulevard in West L.A. They, and six other immigrant-owned family businesses in their little strip mall, will be forced to move next year to make way for a 129-unit apartment complex.
