Husband suspected of stabbing wife in one of 3 unrelated slayings overnight in L.A. County
Two women and a man were killed in three unrelated slayings overnight in Carson, Lancaster and Palmdale, and the husband of one victim is in custody, authorities said Sunday. In the first killing, a husband is suspected of stabbing his wife to death about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Lancaster after an argument on the 4200 block of Jonathan Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Deputy Kelvin Moody said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump art
|1 hr
|Far Worse
|2
|9-11 Well Known Since 1997
|2 hr
|JGS
|1
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|2 hr
|Guest
|9
|Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ...
|14 hr
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|MattWay&ChristinaCarey
|15 hr
|ReallyHaHa
|1
|Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB...
|16 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC