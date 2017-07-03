French President Macron vows to lift the nation's state of emergency

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Monday to lift a state of emergency that has been in place since 2015, but also to harden permanent security measures to fight Islamic extremism and other threats. Laying out his political, security and diplomatic priorities at an extraordinary joint session of Parliament at the Palace of Versailles, Macron said his government "will work to prevent any new attack, and we will work to fight [the assailants] without pity, without regrets, without weakness."

