French President Macron vows to lift ...

French President Macron vows to lift the nation's state of emergency

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Monday to lift a state of emergency that has been in place since 2015, but also to harden permanent security measures to fight Islamic extremism and other threats. Laying out his political, security and diplomatic priorities at an extraordinary joint session of Parliament at the Palace of Versailles, Macron said his government "will work to prevent any new attack, and we will work to fight [the assailants] without pity, without regrets, without weakness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me... 45 min CarCam SpyCam 5
News Pro-Trump art 5 hr He Named Me Black... 7
Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F... 8 hr Tim Shey 1
News Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum... 11 hr AdiosLB 1
50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16) 15 hr BuildTheWall 2
Make money for free 23 hr Jerrold Webb 1
Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13) Sun Judging Manuel Real 15
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 03 at 2:55PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC