Filipino Cuisine Continues to Grow in Los Angeles, and More A.M. Intel
LAist has a retrospective on Filipino food culture in LA, followed by a tight set of restaurants and eateries that feature homestyle cooking in town. It's a nice look at one of LA's most unsung cuisines and ethnic enclaves, with light shed on places like Point-Point Joint in East Hollywood to L.A. Rose, a longtime standby for those in the local Filipino community.
