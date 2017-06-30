Class Act: Vin Scully and classical m...

Class Act: Vin Scully and classical music are on tap at the Hollywood Bowl

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

After a month of programs ranging from jazz to rock to pop to movies - with two more “Harry Potter” movies slated for this weekend - Hollywood Bowl returns to its roots when its 10-week classical-music season opens Sunday, July 9. Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will lead 10 concerts during his eighth season at the Bowl. In addition to the Phil, Dudamel will also lead the Phil's Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles on July 23 and the National Youth Orchestra of Venezuela on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump art 1 hr Party Of Vomit 6
50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16) 3 hr BuildTheWall 2
Make money for free 11 hr Jerrold Webb 1
Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13) 12 hr Judging Manuel Real 15
9-11 Well Known Since 1997 20 hr JGS 1
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 21 hr Guest 9
Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ... Sun Corrupt NJ 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,045 • Total comments across all topics: 282,204,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC