Carthay Circle Is Best Known as a Theater and a Disney Destination. But There's More to the Story
When people asked what neighborhood I lived in, I never knew what to tell them. I'd see signs: Carthay Circle, Carthay Square, PicFair Village, Little Ethiopia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump art
|6 hr
|Far Worse
|2
|9-11 Well Known Since 1997
|6 hr
|JGS
|1
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|7 hr
|Guest
|9
|Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ...
|19 hr
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|MattWay&ChristinaCarey
|20 hr
|ReallyHaHa
|1
|Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB...
|21 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC