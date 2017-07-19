Carthay Circle Is Best Known as a The...

Carthay Circle Is Best Known as a Theater and a Disney Destination. But There's More to the Story

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

When people asked what neighborhood I lived in, I never knew what to tell them. I'd see signs: Carthay Circle, Carthay Square, PicFair Village, Little Ethiopia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump art 6 hr Far Worse 2
9-11 Well Known Since 1997 6 hr JGS 1
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 7 hr Guest 9
Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ... 19 hr Corrupt NJ 1
MattWay&ChristinaCarey 20 hr ReallyHaHa 1
News Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB... 21 hr Pope Benedictum 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Resist and Persist 20,945
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,162 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC