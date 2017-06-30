Brush fire out in Elysian Park after burning 5 acres near Dodger Stadium
A brush fire burned 5 acres in steep terrain Friday afternoon in the Elysian Park area, hampering the afternoon commute on the 5 Freeway, authorities said. The “Elysian fire” was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday at 400 N. Park Row Drive at N. Elysian Park Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, and LAFD air and ground crews on scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ...
|8 hr
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|MattWay&ChristinaCarey
|9 hr
|ReallyHaHa
|1
|Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB...
|10 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|11 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|I HATE little dogs!
|12 hr
|Moffat
|12
|White Male Privilege
|23 hr
|Miner
|23
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC