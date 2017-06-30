Brush fire out in Elysian Park after ...

Brush fire out in Elysian Park after burning 5 acres near Dodger Stadium

A brush fire burned 5 acres in steep terrain Friday afternoon in the Elysian Park area, hampering the afternoon commute on the 5 Freeway, authorities said. The “Elysian fire” was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday at 400 N. Park Row Drive at N. Elysian Park Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, and LAFD air and ground crews on scene.

