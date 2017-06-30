Blame Canada: U.S. visual-effects artists want reforms under NAFTA
Hollywood digital animation and effects artists say they can't compete against aggressive Canadian subsidies and are fighting back at NAFTA public hearings. California-based 3D artist Eric Rosenthal has worked on movies, commercials, and video games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me...
|14 hr
|CarCam SpyCam
|5
|Pro-Trump art
|19 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|7
|Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F...
|22 hr
|Tim Shey
|1
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|Mon
|AdiosLB
|1
|50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16)
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Make money for free
|Sun
|Jerrold Webb
|1
|Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Judging Manuel Real
|15
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC