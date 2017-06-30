Blame Canada: U.S. visual-effects art...

Blame Canada: U.S. visual-effects artists want reforms under NAFTA

Hollywood digital animation and effects artists say they can't compete against aggressive Canadian subsidies and are fighting back at NAFTA public hearings. California-based 3D artist Eric Rosenthal has worked on movies, commercials, and video games.

