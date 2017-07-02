A trial by imaginary fire for women who want to fight real wildland flames
Twenty-two women will participate in the U.S. Forest Service's Women in Wildland Basic Training Camp in the Angeles National Forest, the first to be held in Southern California. Twenty-two women will participate in the U.S. Forest Service's Women in Wildland Basic Training Camp in the Angeles National Forest, the first to be held in Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ...
|4 hr
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|MattWay&ChristinaCarey
|5 hr
|ReallyHaHa
|1
|Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB...
|6 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,947
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|7 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|I HATE little dogs!
|7 hr
|Moffat
|12
|White Male Privilege
|19 hr
|Miner
|23
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC