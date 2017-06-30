4th of July at the Clifton's, Los Ang...

4th of July at the Clifton's, Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsBlaze

Clifton's, a four storey venue , with at least one bar on each floor, is known for its cafeteria. Today it is a dining, entertainment and social gathering center in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me... 5 hr CarCam SpyCam 5
News Pro-Trump art 10 hr He Named Me Black... 7
Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F... 13 hr Tim Shey 1
News Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum... 15 hr AdiosLB 1
50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16) 20 hr BuildTheWall 2
Make money for free Sun Jerrold Webb 1
Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13) Sun Judging Manuel Real 15
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 03 at 9:50PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC