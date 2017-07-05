3 dead after crash on Pacific Coast H...

3 dead after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Point Mugu

Three people died and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday night near Point Mugu, forcing the closure of both directions of Pacific Coast Highway. The two-vehicle collision occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of PCH, just south of Mugu Rock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

