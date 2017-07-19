19 killed in clashes near city of Mazatlan, Mexico

Mexican authorities said Saturday that at least 19 people died in clashes involving armed men and security forces in the gang-ridden northwestern state of Sinaloa, where homicides have increased considerably after the capture and extradition of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman . The violence began with a shooting Friday that killed two men near a department store in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan.

