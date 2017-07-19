19 killed in clashes near city of Mazatlan, Mexico
Mexican authorities said Saturday that at least 19 people died in clashes involving armed men and security forces in the gang-ridden northwestern state of Sinaloa, where homicides have increased considerably after the capture and extradition of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman . The violence began with a shooting Friday that killed two men near a department store in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|12 min
|Moffat
|12
|Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB...
|1 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|4
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|1 hr
|News Flash
|2
|White Male Privilege
|11 hr
|Miner
|23
|Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25
|Fri
|Trumpets
|1
|Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ...
|Fri
|Trumpets
|1
|Maxine waters
|Fri
|Paul Kersey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC