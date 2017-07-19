19 killed in clashes near city of Maz...

19 killed in clashes near city of Mazatlan, Mexico

Mexican authorities said Saturday that at least 19 people died in clashes involving armed men and security forces in the gang-ridden northwestern state of Sinaloa, where homicides have increased considerably after the capture and extradition of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman . The violence began with a shooting Friday that killed two men near a department store in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan.

