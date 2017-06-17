Why LA women who accused Bill Cosby o...

Why LA women who accused Bill Cosby of assault have not seen their day in court

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Saturday's declaration of a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case in Pennsylvania raises new questions about whether there are other jurisdictions that could bring charges against the comedian, who as been publicly accused of misconduct by numerous women. Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault in an incident involving former Temple University basketball staffer Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

