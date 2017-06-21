When it comes to regulating marijuana, can we ever count on Los Angeles to do the right thing?
Jerred Kiloh of the United Cannabis Business Assn. talks about L.A.'s proposed pot regulations Monday at the L.A. Athletic Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|77
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Jun 18
|Ann
|1
|Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger...
|Jun 18
|Lawyer
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Johnny Depp
|Jun 16
|BestRedVest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC