Versace looks to L.A. for inspirations for resort 2018 collection

A recent trip to Los Angeles stimulated the creativity of Donatella Versace, who, for resort, celebrated the unique vibe of some of the districts contributing to the multifaceted cultural scene of the City of Angels. For example, the rock 'n' roll roots of Melrose Avenue with its multitude of vintage shops echoed in the metallic embellishments punctuating sartorial pieces, such as a coat worn over a pinstriped slipdress trimmed with lace.

