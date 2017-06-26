Uber driver accused of kidnapping, se...

Uber driver accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting intoxicated female passenger

A 46-year-old Uber driver with felony record has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping after an intoxicated passenger was taken to a hotel and attacked. Los Angeles police said Monday that Alaric Spence picked up a 24-year woman who had been out drinking in downtown Los Angeles.

