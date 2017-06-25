Trash to treasure: USC architect stud...

Trash to treasure: USC architect students build tiny portable house...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

USC architecture students Jayson Champlain, left, and Joseph Chang put the final touches on a tiny house they built from materials found on Los Angeles streets that could serve as temporary shelter homeless people. USC architecture students Jayson Champlain, left, and Joseph Chang put the final touches on a tiny house they built from materials found on Los Angeles streets that could serve as temporary shelter homeless people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes 3 hr Rodrigo 1
Johnny Depp 6 hr good grief 4
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 9 hr Rip Chen Picket 8
Women should stop wearing bras 12 hr actorvet 4
free agent clippers Jun 23 lakers thru and thru 1
I HATE little dogs! Jun 23 Rodents00 1
Follow me on SC!!! Jun 23 Hippie_Chic 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 25 at 8:37PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC