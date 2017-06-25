Trash to treasure: USC architect students build tiny portable house...
USC architecture students Jayson Champlain, left, and Joseph Chang put the final touches on a tiny house they built from materials found on Los Angeles streets that could serve as temporary shelter homeless people. USC architecture students Jayson Champlain, left, and Joseph Chang put the final touches on a tiny house they built from materials found on Los Angeles streets that could serve as temporary shelter homeless people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|3 hr
|Rodrigo
|1
|Johnny Depp
|6 hr
|good grief
|4
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|9 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
|Women should stop wearing bras
|12 hr
|actorvet
|4
|free agent clippers
|Jun 23
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|I HATE little dogs!
|Jun 23
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|Jun 23
|Hippie_Chic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC