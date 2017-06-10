This urban stroll along the L.A. River includes a prime picnicking spot
Much has been made of the greening of the Los Angeles River, especially in the areas between Griffith Park and downtown L.A. But the river has steadily been getting improvements upstream, too. This is a very pleasant urban stroll along a section of the flood control channel as it passes across the southern end of the San Fernando Valley.
