This urban stroll along the L.A. Rive...

This urban stroll along the L.A. River includes a prime picnicking spot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Much has been made of the greening of the Los Angeles River, especially in the areas between Griffith Park and downtown L.A. But the river has steadily been getting improvements upstream, too. This is a very pleasant urban stroll along a section of the flood control channel as it passes across the southern end of the San Fernando Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... 9 hr Jean 1
WARNING about David Borshell 10 hr Adam W 2
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... 18 hr binaries 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr ThomasA 20,926
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal Sat Coal Miner 5
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Fri Film Fan 4
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... Fri Bella Esmail Moore 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC