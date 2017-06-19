This R&B Jam Session Brings Southern ...

This R&B Jam Session Brings Southern Speakeasy Vibes to Hollywood Monday Nights

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

It was a Monday night when I landed in Los Angeles, part of an impromptu trip through the West Coast. Jet-lagged and pissed that I missed the weekend parties, I decide to walk Hollywood Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
free agent clippers 22 hr lakers thru and thru 1
I HATE little dogs! Fri Rodents00 1
Follow me on SC!!! Fri Hippie_Chic 1
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico Fri Mexican Sux 5
News Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge... Fri same all over 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Thu Ahmmad 77
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Thu secret Asian man 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 24 at 9:28AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC