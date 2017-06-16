This earthquake fault in northeast L.A. and Pasadena isn't well...
California officials have mapped a new stretch of an earthquake fault through northeast Los Angeles - a fault that could cause major damage in the heart of the metro area. The Raymond fault has long been known as a potentially dangerous fault for Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley, and caused the magnitude-4.9 Pasadena earthquake in 1988, said Tim Dawson, senior engineering geologist with the California Geological Survey.
