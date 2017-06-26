the Mismatch Game Returns to Los Angeles

It's time once again to "get ready to match the stars" with a new edition of Dennis Hensley's The MisMatch Game, the show the Los Angeles Times calls, "witty, ribald ... an adventure in surrealist era bending." The side-splitting parody of the 70s game show returns to the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre for two hilarious nights on Friday, July 21 at 8pm and Sunday, July 23 at 7pm.

