The Latest: Man arrested in connection with Los Angeles fire
LA City Fire arson investigators at the scene in the 400 block of Heliotrope Drive in East Hollywood Monday, June 12, 2017, after a fire heavily damaged an apartment building under construction and also damaged an adjacent apartment building, a garage and a house. Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes with 1 minor injury to a firefighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|WARNING about David Borshell
|4 hr
|Katie W
|3
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|Jerry
|4
|White Male Privilege
|15 hr
|Changing the Channel
|17
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Jun 10
|binaries
|1
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|Jun 10
|Coal Miner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC