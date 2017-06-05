The Latest: L.A. pride parade renamed...

The Latest: L.A. pride parade renamed 'ResistMarch'

In Los Angeles, the annual pride parade has been renamed the ResistMarch, and tens of thousands of people turned out in Hollywood, some carrying rainbow flags or signs reading "Love trumps hate." Chad Morgan told KABC-TV he's inspired by gay parents walking with their children.

