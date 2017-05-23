The Latest: Cosby arrives at court before sex assault trial
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, arrives for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pa. The case is set for trial on June 5, 2017 in suburban Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING!
|52 min
|MeaganMysticArt
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|9 hr
|Wayne_Santee
|3
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|21 hr
|U CaL
|1
|Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr...
|Sun
|Jane
|1
|Arizona man wears colander for driver's license...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|lompoc parks
|Sat
|Mona Day
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Sat
|Mona Day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC