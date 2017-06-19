Teen girl shot in leg during drive-by shooting in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES >> A 17-year-old girl was shot in a leg during a drive-by shooting Saturday while standing on a street in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said. It happened at 7:50 p.m. on Crenshaw Boulevard at Slauson Avenue, said Sgt.
