Suspected killer of Whittier police officer described shoot out to...
Michael Christopher Mejia, accused killer of Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer, is present in Norwalk Superior Court June 12, 2017 where his preliminary hearing was continued. He is pictured with his court-appointed attorney Paul Cohen at the Norwalk, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|12 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|14 hr
|lighterthanyou
|4
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|14 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Jun 18
|Ann
|1
|Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger...
|Jun 18
|Lawyer
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC