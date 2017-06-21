Suspected carjacker who was fatally s...

Suspected carjacker who was fatally shot by South Gate police had a replica firearm, authorities say

A suspected carjacker who was fatally shot Tuesday by South Gate police was armed with a replica firearm, according to authorities. The man, identified by coroner's officials as 36-year-old David Pacas, had carjacked a woman at gunpoint about 7 a.m. in West Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Department.

