Suspected carjacker who was fatally shot by South Gate police had a replica firearm, authorities say
A suspected carjacker who was fatally shot Tuesday by South Gate police was armed with a replica firearm, according to authorities. The man, identified by coroner's officials as 36-year-old David Pacas, had carjacked a woman at gunpoint about 7 a.m. in West Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Department.
