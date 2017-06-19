Susan Hayward Centennial: The actress who called Carrollton home was a complex woman
The 1965 groundbreaking ceremony for a 32-bed expansion at Tanner Memorial Hospital featured, from left, Robert Tisinger, actress Susan Hayward and Administrator Bill Warren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|11 min
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
|Women should stop wearing bras
|3 hr
|actorvet
|4
|Johnny Depp
|3 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|3
|free agent clippers
|Fri
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|I HATE little dogs!
|Fri
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|Fri
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|Fri
|same all over
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC