'Smash' producers develop the TV show's Marilyn Monroe musical 'Bombshell' for Broadway
Katharine McPhee played one of two actresses vying to play Marilyn Monroe in the fictional musical "Bombshell" in NBC's canceled drama "Smash." Now the show-within-the-show is coming back as a bonafide Broadway production.
