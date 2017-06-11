'Smash' producers develop the TV show...

'Smash' producers develop the TV show's Marilyn Monroe musical 'Bombshell' for Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Katharine McPhee played one of two actresses vying to play Marilyn Monroe in the fictional musical "Bombshell" in NBC's canceled drama "Smash." Now the show-within-the-show is coming back as a bonafide Broadway production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 10 hr Lake Forest sucks 2
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... Sat Jean 1
WARNING about David Borshell Sat Adam W 2
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... Sat binaries 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal Sat Coal Miner 5
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Fri Film Fan 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC