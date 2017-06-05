Selena Gomez caught in two stunning outfits in one day

If Gomez had on a matching pillbox hat, her look could've been an updated take on Britney Spears' sexy stewardess outfit in her 2003 "Toxic" music video. If Gomez had on a matching pillbox hat, her look could've been an updated take on Britney Spears' sexy stewardess Selena Gomez comes out of her Hotel and does selfies with the awaiting fans on February 8, 2017 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.