Selena Gomez buys LA home for $2.25 million
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker is believed to have forked out the impressive sum on a picture-perfect home in California's Studio City neighbourhood, within the city of Los Angeles. According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and after being first built in 1951, has undergone three renovations, all of which have been carried out by architect Gus Duffy.
